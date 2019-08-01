One person was declared dead after a head-on collision between a truck and car on the N2 at Mthatha in the direction of Qumbu. Picture: Supplied

Port Elizabeth - One person was declared dead after a head-on collision between a truck and car on the N2 at Mthatha towards Qumbu, the Eastern Cape department of transport said on Thursday. Department spokesman Unathi Bhinqosa said the accident occurred at around 6am on Thursday with vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.

Bhinqosa said the vehicles collided head-on and the driver of a Nissan sedan was declared dead on the scene. He said it was alleged that the driver of the sedan lost control of his vehicle as he approached oncoming traffic.

Two people travelling in the truck sustained slight injuries and were taken to the Dr Malizo Mpehle Memorial Hospital for medical assistance.

A case of culpable homicide was opened at Tsolo police station.

African News Agency (ANA)