Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape have recovered antiques to the value of R25 000. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said earlier this week it was alleged that an antiquarian went to an antique shop in Todd Street, North End searching for his antiques which had been stolen from his house in Perridgevale in November last year.

While there, he recognised some of the items and was informed that a person brought the antiques earlier and was returning on Tuesday with more items and to collect payment.

Naidu said after receiving this information the 60-year-old complainant contacted the police.

The immediate response by members of the PE Flying Squad, K9 Unit and SAPS Mount Road members resulted in the recovery of expensive antiques and the arrest of a 28-year-old suspect.

Observation duties were held by the flying squad and K9 unit members and at about 1pm on Tuesday the suspect arrived with more items.

He was apprehended and expensive items such as a gold medal, gold soda bottle, crystals, cast iron bear clock, a silver teapot, a Chinese teapot and a mortar and pestle were seized.

Some of the items were also recovered from another antique shop in Albany Road Port Elizabeth.

The estimated value of the recovered items is R25 000.

Naidu said it was further alleged that the abovementioned artefacts were stolen when the complainant’s house was broken into last year.

She said nobody was at home when the suspect entered by breaking a window.

Jewellery, foreign currency and the antique items with an estimated value of R250 000 were stolen.

The antiquarian alleged that he travels around the world buying antiques and some of his possessions are priceless.

The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and is expected to appear in court soon.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major General Thembisile Patekile commended the members for an excellent investigation and arrest of the suspect: “We urge second hand and antique dealers to report suspicious persons bringing in expensive items for sale.

"Antique dealers are well aware of the price of the artefacts and should contact police immediately when they are brought in by suspected dodgy sellers. Buying suspected stolen property is an offence and punishable by law,” added Patekile.

