Port Elizabeth - Police in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting in Shauderville, in the city's northern areas.

Police spokesperson Colonel Pricilla Naidu said that police responded to a complaint at Glendenning Flats on Sunday.

Naidu said when police arrived three victims were already transported to hospital. Naidu said that one man died and two other victims, aged 23 and 28, sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, ankle and hip respectively.

"It is further alleged that the deceased and the two injured persons affiliated with China Ah Shene gang went to Glendenning Flats and approached the suspect, who is affiliated to the Bethelsdorp Spotbouers, over an incident that took place earlier in the week," said Naidu.

It is understood that the brother of the suspected boss of the China Ah Shene gang was injured in the shooting. Community groups have been alerted to avoid the Highfield Road area in Shauderville out of fear of retaliation shootings.

