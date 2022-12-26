Johannesburg - The Eastern Cape’s Operation Vala Konke police enforcement drive has hit the ground running over the weekend, arresting suspects, issuing fines of over R80 000 at roadblocks and closing down non-compliant shebeens and confiscating liquor as part of the crime prevention strategy. The operation was carried out by the police in Amathole district, together with members of the Eastern Cape Traffic Department.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said: “Police enhanced high visibility in their respective stations within Amathole District and drugs, liquorand dangerous weapons were confiscated and they ensure that they are squeezing crime to zero. “Shebeens that were not in compliance were closed and liquor confiscated. As part of the crime prevention strategy police ensure that they concentrate on hots pot areas where drugs and liquor are sold and more suspects were arrested for dealing in and possession of drugs and selling liquor without a licence. “The suspects that have been arrested over the weekend are due to appear at different Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday, December 28 2022.

District Commissioner Major General Ngangema Xakavu expressed gratitude to the members for their dedication in fighting crime and their commitment in ensuring that communities are safe and secure. He also thanked the external stakeholders that always form partnership with police in fighting crime and in ensuring that perpetrators of crime are brought to justice. "We will keep on doing operations as part of our crime prevention duties," said Xakavu. IOL