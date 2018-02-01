Port Elizabeth - A Port Elizabeth man was apprehended by members of the Westering community on Thursday when he was allegedly caught trespassing in a yard.

Home owner Jolene Mills, 38, of Papenkuil Street, said that this was the second time this week the same man was on her property.

She believed that he had come back a second time around to steal her household goods.

“He broke in on Tuesday and stole my sons clothing and PlayStation,” a traumatised Mills told African News Agency.

Speaking at the scene Mills, who teaches at a nearby school, said that she knew it was the same man because he was wearing her son’s striped t-shirt when community members gave chase.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Community members apprehended a suspected robber in Port Elizabeth. Video: Raahil Sain / ANA





Her husband Kevin, said that on Tuesday R36 000 worth of goods had been stolen.

The couple said they knew the suspect as they gave him food from time to time.

“You try to do good and be a good Christian and this is what happens. You have to live in fear,” said Mills.

“My neighbour saw him in our yard and alerted me,” she said.

Mills rushed home with colleagues and allegedly saw the man running in Boshoff Street where he was later apprehended.

The man, told police at the scene he was from Gelvandale and complained that his neck was broken, however he was able to sit up straight.

Police spokesperson, Captain Johan Rheeder said at this stage police would investigate a case of trespassing.

African News Agency/ANA