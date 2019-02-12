File picture: Skyler Reid.

Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape have warned students to be more vigilant after a 22-year-old was robbed at knifepoint. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the student was attacked at his rented accommodation in Summerstrand on Tuesday night.

According to police information, the student was asleep at his Admirality Road flatlet when he was awoken by two unknown men in his room.

Naidu said one suspect was armed with a knife and threatened him whilst the other took his laptop and cellphone .

Entry to the flatlet was gained through a closed but unlocked door.

The value of the items taken was approximately R11 000.

Police have warned students to be extra cautious as they were easy targets for criminals.

“Before going to bed make sure that all the doors and windows are locked. If still awake and the door is unlocked, ensure that the security gate is locked.

"Students are robbed of valuable items therefore it is important that they take the necessary precautions in order to ensure their safety,” said Naidu.

African News Agency (ANA)