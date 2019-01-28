File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder after a man was chased into a building and allegedly stabbed to death. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that the incident unfolded at around 1pm on Monday.

Naidu said it was alleged that the victim was chased into a building in Govan Mbeki Avenue by five men.

“He was stabbed several times and the suspects ran away.”

Naidu said the unidentified man died in a building known as court chambers, a private building.

She said the building was not affiliated to the Department of Justice.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage and the suspects have not been arrested yet.

Police are still on the scene.

