Port Elizabeth - South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives in Walmer in Port Elizabeth have appealed for the community’s assistance in tracing the killer/s of Sisanda Fani, 30, whose body was found outside a residential complex in Restitution Road in Fairview on Saturday morning. According to police information, it was alleged that on Saturday, at about 6am, a resident exited the Fairfield complex when he noticed a VW Polo parked on the pavement in front of the complex, Eastern Cape SAPS spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

"He thought it strange that a woman would be sitting in the car at that time and approached the vehicle to see if he could render any assistance. When he noticed that she was non-responsive, he immediately contacted the ambulance services. Fani sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead on the scene."

Fani lived in the same complex and the motive for the murder was unknown at this stage.

Police appealed to anyone who could assist in the investigation to urgently contact the SAPS in Walmer on 041-509-4000/4006 or 041-581-1496, or Captain Estelle Edwards on 079-520-3256, or Crime Stop on 086-00-10111, Janse van Rensburg said.

