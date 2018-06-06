Port Elizabeth - Police in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape have arrested a 41-year-old man after an exchange of gunfire during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police K9 Unit members responded to a theft in progress alert at a cellphone tower in Nkabalaza Street, Kwadwesi, at around 02:40.

On their arrival they spotted a white VW Golf with four occupants who attempted to flee from police, Beetge said.

"The vehicle collided with a wooden lamp post and all four suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police members. The two police members returned fire, and managed to arrest one of the suspects. The other three managed to evade arrest and fled on foot," Beetge said.

Nobody was injured during the shooting.

Beetge said police recovered four cellphone tower backup batteries in the vehicle and close to the tower another six batteries were found hidden in a bushy area. The approximate value of the batteries are about R36 000.

The 41-year old suspect will be charged with theft and possession of stolen property. He is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Friday.

