File picture: SAPS Twitter

Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police are still searching for suspects responsible for the execution-style killing of two women and a man in the Walmer Township earlier this week. Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said one of the deceased was 24-year old Sisipho Pongolo from Walmer, while the second woman was still unknown.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Sinethemba Dumezweni.

Janse van Rensburg said a third woman, who is still fighting for her life at hospital, has been identified but her name would not be released for security reasons.

Walmer police were patrolling in Yoyo Street in Walmer location on Tuesday night when they saw four people lying in a field next to a gravel road. Police said on closer observation, the members found that all four of them sustained gunshot wounds to their heads. Two females and one male, were already dead while the fourth victim was still alive when discovered.

The victims were shot execution style. The motive for the killings has yet to be established but police have ruled out robbery as a motive as their cellphones were found at the scene.

African News Agency/ANA