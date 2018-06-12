Port Elizabeth - A Port Elizabeth police detective was shot and killed during a shooting in Mendi Road in New Brighton on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said the 35-year-old constable who was stationed at the Mount Road Cluster, was shot several times.

Beetge said at around 3pm on Tuesday two detectives of the Mount Road Crime Office, attempted to approach a Silver Toyota Etios in Mendi Road.

The officers got out of their marked police vehicle, a black Nissan double cab bakkie, and four suspects got out of an Etios, Beetge said.

“The suspects produced firearms and shot several shots at the members. A 35-year-old police constable was shot several times while the 37-year-old sergeant who was with him managed to get cover and was not injured.”

Seconds after the shooting, a New Brighton police vehicle came across the scene, unaware of what had transpired.

Beetge said the suspects also opened fire and police responded by shooting back.

Beetge said the four suspects managed to evade arrest while the New Brighton police members immediately protected the crime scene and requested for back up.

The wounded 35-year-old constable passed away on his way to Mercantile Hospital.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie expressed his condolences to family and colleagues of the fallen policeman, and said that a thorough investigation would be conducted.

“We will leave no stone unturned in finding these police killers and bringing them to book."

African News Agency/ANA