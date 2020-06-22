PE gang member gets life plus 31 years for murder

Walter Williams, a member of the Nice Time Bozzas gang, was sentenced to life plus 31 years and six months in prison in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

The 21-year-old Williams was involved in two shootings which took place in Helenvale in December 2018 and was detained on charges of murder and attempted murder the next month, SAPS said.

He was last week found guilty on all 10 counts against him, which included murder, attempted murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In December 2018, Williams had first tried to kill a 17-year-old witness in a fellow gang member's case. The teen managed to escape, but two minors were hit by stray bullets, sustaining minor injuries.

The next day, Williams shot and killed Richard Marius Stuurman, who was playing cards with his friends.