PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man was shot several times on Monday in the city’s northern areas.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that a 31-year-old man was inside a shack in Hartebees Street in Helenvale when two men entered the yard and walked directly towards the structure.
Naidu said several shots were fired through the door .
She said the man was taken to hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made.
The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit is investigating a case of attempted murder.
African News Agency (ANA)