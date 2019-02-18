Photo: Supplied

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man was shot several times on Monday in the city’s northern areas. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that a 31-year-old man was inside a shack in Hartebees Street in Helenvale when two men entered the yard and walked directly towards the structure.

Naidu said several shots were fired through the door .

She said the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit is investigating a case of attempted murder.

African News Agency (ANA)