File photo: Netcare 911

PORT ELIZABETH - A man has been stabbed to death in an apparent house robbery in Kunene Park in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 4.45pm on Friday afternoon to reports of "a resuscitation in progress following a traumatic incident" in Kunene Park, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male who was found in a residence had sustained multiple puncture wounds in what was alleged to be a robbery."

The man was assessed on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to have no signs of life. He was declared dead on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were unknown. Police were on the scene to investigate, Herbst said.