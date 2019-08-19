Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Port Elizabeth - The mother of a newborn baby, who was found dumped in a rubbish bin, has handed herself over to Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape. On Sunday morning a vagrant was rummaging in a bin at the corners of Beach Road and 2nd Avenue in Summerstrand when he saw a naked baby in the bin. The umbilical cord was still attached to the child and the baby was already dead.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 22-year-old mother handed herself over to police on Sunday night after appeals to trace her circulated in the media.

Naidu said DNA samples were taken from the mother and once the results had been confirmed, the woman would be charged.

A case of concealment of birth is under investigation.

African News Agency (ANA)