Port Elizabeth police are appealing to the community for assistance in tracking down Kwete Philip, 79, after he went missing more than two months ago from the Motherwell Clinic. PICTURE: Supplied





Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said that Kwete Philip Ngubo, who suffers from dementia, went missing from the Motherwell Clinic on March 7 at around 10 pm.





Any person with information can contact Detective Warrant Officer Pieter Veldtman at 041 405 6500 or 405 6506.





Meanwhile, in Kwadwesi, the body of an unknown male aged between 40 and 50 was found on April 1 in bushes near Ralo Street, Kwamagxaki. Beetge said he was wearing a blue pair of pants, blue check shirt and a purple beanie.





Police said that his body had not been identified and anyone with information could contact Detective Warrant Officer Wayne Du Preez at 072 489 8253.





Police also need to establish the identity of a woman who was killed after being hit by a taxi at Kaulela Street in Motherwell last month. Beetge said that the woman did not have any identity documents on her. Anyone able to assist can contact Detective Warrant Officer Anton van Eck on 082 388 5046.





