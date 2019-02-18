File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are seeking community assistance after a 15-year-old boy was stoned to death at the weekend.

Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said the body of 15-year-old Anathi Ntandiso was discovered by patrolling police members in Lamani Street, Ezinyoka, Kwadwesi on Sunday.

Beetge said it appeared that the teenager had been severely assaulted.

The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga strongly condemned the senseless killing: “Such brutal violence against our children in our communities is a concern and needs to be addressed with urgency and the communities role cannot be overemphasised.”

KwaDwesi Detectives are appealing to community members to come forward with information. Anyone who can assist the police investigation can contact Constable Siethumi Mahamo at 041 405 4724.

