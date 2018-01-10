Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police have arrested an alleged gang affiliate on six charges of attempted murder murder following a shooting in Helenvale.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that a group of teenagers were sitting in front of a house in Deveril Road on Tuesday afternoon when gunshots rang out.

Naidu said a bullet struck a 15-year-old girl in the lower arm.

"The Visible gang Intervention Team was immediately at the crime scene and a description of the suspect was given by witnesses. A 17-year-old teenager was arrested in Leith Street," said Naidu.

The suspect is facing six charges of attempted murder and will appear in court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old suspect was arrested in Kobus Road and a 9mm firearm confiscated on Tuesday. Naidu said the suspect was detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm. "The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit is busy investigating whether the suspect can be linked to any cases. The firearm was reported stolen in a Mount Road case in October 2017."

In another incident on Tuesday, a 30-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to her chest while she was sitting on the steps of her house. Naidu said a suspect was reportedly seen at the corner of Leith and Bongo Street in Helenvale when shots were fired in the victim’s direction. Police are investigating a case of attempted murder but added that no arrests had been made.

