PORT ELIZABETH - A Grade Two learner from Astra Primary School in Port Elizabeth’s Northern Areas died on Wednesday after he was crushed by a concrete stormwater pipe. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said six learners were playing on two stormwater pipes in the school yard during second break when the incident occurred.

Labans said Luhovan Potgieter, 8, was on top of one of the pipes when he fell off and it rolled over him.

The child was carried to the staff room by one of the school teachers.

Labans said when an ambulance arrived at the scene the child was declared dead.

“Preliminary investigations show that the child sustained head and chest injuries.”

African News Agency (ANA) visited the school on Tuesday and observed that construction was underway in some areas of the school.

However, Labans said the stormwater pipes were not situated on the construction site. He said the pipes were situated in the school yard where the children had allegedly been playing.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

