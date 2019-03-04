File picture: Pexels

Port Elizabeth - Two people were shot dead in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas on Monday, Eastern Cape police said. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said at around 8:30am, a 16-year-old boy stopped a taxi in Standford Road to alight from the vehicle when he got into an argument with the gaatchi (sliding door operator).

Labans said the teenager allegedly refused to pay his taxi fare and pointed a firearm towards the sliding door operator.

The taxi driver alighted from the vehicle to see what the commotion was about when the teenager pointed a firearm in his direction.

Labans said the taxi driver, who had his own firearm, shot at the teenager, who fled.

Labans said the teenager was found in Van Vuuren Street with a gunshot wound to his back.

He died at the scene.

Meanwhile, before 10am in Betheldorp police were alerted to a dead body lying in Barberry Street.

Labans said a 45-year-old man was apparently sent to a nearby shop. He was discovered with a gunshot wound to his head.

Labans said no witnesses had come forward.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Charles Bibby.

Police are investigating cases of murder.

