Port Elizabeth - A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he was found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and a large quantity of drugs worth over R600 000 at a house in Bethelsdorp in Port Elizabeth, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape said on Saturday. Increased illicit drug use was one of the main contributors to violent crime, and every effort had to be made to cripple and close down the illegal drug trade, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

SAPS anti-gang unit officers acted on information received and executed a search warrant at a house in Barberry Drive, Extention 31 in Bethelsdorp at about 10.45am on Friday. The unit, together with the (SAPS) tactical response team (TRT) and public order policing (POP), searched the house inside and outside and recovered 11,604 Mandrax tablets.

The officers also seized 1397.5 grams of tik (crystal methamphetamine) and 7844.4 grams of dagga. The sealed packets of Mandrax tablets were found inside the house and hidden in strategic places in the yard.

The total value of the drugs seized was R623,521. Two firearms - a 9mm pistol and a shotgun - were found in a bag in a bedroom in the house. The shotgun was reported stolen in Ikamvelihle in August 2016, while the serial number of the 9mm pistol has been filed off. Over R31,670 in cash, three scales, a cellphone, record books, and ammunition were also confiscated.