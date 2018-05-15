Port Elizabeth - A truck driver charged for allegedly lying about the hijacking of a truck he was driving to deliver liquor was granted R500 bail by the Motherwell Magistrate's Court, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.

Police said the 30-year-old man told police on Monday that he was hijacked at gunpoint by unknown people on the N2 freeway near Bluewater Bay, Port Elizabeth.

''The suspect was the driver of a truck which was loaded with liquor valued at R800 000. Upon further investigation, the driver alleged that he was not robbed but instead agreed with the unknown men to steal the liquor. More arrests are imminent,'' said spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

He was arrested for making a false statement under oath and theft. His case was postponed to July 2.

African News Agency/ANA