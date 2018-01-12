



According to Atlas Security's Facebook page, one person died after a fire gutted the frail care home in Morningside. Atlas Security, emergency services and community members assisted in relocating the residents to a home nearby.





Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged at about 8am all the elderly residents except for one were having breakfast in the dining area of the home.





"A worker at the centre was taking breakfast up to the person when she noticed smoke on the upper level. She ran back downstairs and alerted everyone."









Naidu said that at this stage the cause of the fire was unknown. Police have opened an inquest docket.





Residents are in need of food, juice, toilet paper and anything else which could assist the frail.





