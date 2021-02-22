Pic of dishy Eastern Cape doctor getting Covid-19 vaccine leaves social media users hot and bothered

Cape Town – A doctor from the Eastern Cape had many on social media feeling hot under the collar, after a picture of him getting his Covid-19 vaccine dose was posted online. It all started with a picture from Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Eastern Cape of health-care workers from Livingstone Hospital, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in Port Elizabeth; getting their Covid-19 jabs. The images were captioned: “Nelson Mandela Bay District vaccine rollout is in full swing, health workers are excited to receive their doses of the Coronavirus Johnson & Johnson Vaccine at Livingstone Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay.” Twitter-folk quickly focused on one eye-catching image.

Meanwhile, on Facebook many others were also eager to express how attractive the doctor is. Here’s a look at some of the comments:

- “Dammmmmnnnnn he finnnnneee. Reminds me of the hot doctors I saw on Friday when attending an appointment at Groote Schuur.”

– “Oh wow! Please tell me where he works … I'm applying as his receptionist. Imagine looking at that every day.“

– “I'll take the vaccine only if he's the one administering it.”

– “Does he do house calls? Lord Jesus, he’s gorgeous even through that mask.”

– “If he personally administers the vaccine, I'll take two please.”

The attractive doctor in question is Dr Adam Woodford, who with Matron Tembisa Notshe, Dr Emmanuel Muganzi and Dr Grant Delport received their vaccines last Friday.

Dr Woodford, who was previously infected with Covid-19, spoke about the experience to GCIS and said that he was glad that he could get the vaccine and do his part in helping to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Seeing so many of my colleagues as well as our patients get sick with it (is tough) … It’s also really difficult each time one of us gets Covid-19 then we’re severely staff depleted.”

After his injection he said: “I’m feeling good, I don’t like needles, I just looked away, and didn’t feel too much. I’m glad it’s done, and hopefully this means I protect myself and those around me.”

He said later on social media that the injection itself wasn’t bad as “it’s very little that is injected” and that a Voltaren injection he got before was more painful.

Speaking about the pictures of him getting the vaccine, he joked: “Vaccine done and dusted … So far side effects include involuntary flexing for camera and unwanted gains.”

He hopes this is one step closer to normality and that “hopefully this spells no more Covid -19 for me, my colleagues and our families”.

The doctor, who exercises regularly, previously spoke about his Covid-19 experience, and said that he found it tough.

“After having Covid-19, I took off over a month of any kind of exercise, and then found it difficult to get back into exercise due to general fatigue and then a chaotic second wave at work.

“During this time I lost my routine and ate a considerable amount of junk food, a time when healthy eating has never been more important. Now that things have quietened down … I'm going to focus on my health again.”

His colleagues, Dr Muganzi and Dr Delport had said that they felt good after getting the vaccine.

The Eastern Cape Health Department hadn’t responded to queries about how many health-care workers have been vaccinated.

The province has the most deaths, followed by the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the latest stats show.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said 15 388 health-care workers have been vaccinated in the country since the 80 000 Johnson & Johnson doses arrived last week.

