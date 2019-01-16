File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are urgently seeking the community’s assistance in tracing a 27-year-old Lorraine woman who went missing last month. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Nina Thompson, a hairdresser, left her Lorraine home and had not been seen since by her family.

Thompson was last seen on December 23, last year.

“She left with a friend who also cannot be located,” said Naidu.

She was driving a metallic blue KIA with registration number DWM 307 EC.

The vehicle was spotted on CCTV footage at a garage in William Moffat on January 8.

Unconfirmed reports allege that the vehicle was seen in the Sydenham area on January 15.

Nina Thompson, who has been missing since last month Photo: Supplied

Naidu said it was further alleged that Thompson is a drug user.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing Thompson or may have seen the vehicle is asked to urgently contact Walmer Police Station on 041 5811496.

African News Agency (ANA)