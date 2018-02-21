Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police and community members on Thursday visited and handed over donations to the family of a slain 15-year-old girl who was raped and murdered earlier this month in Motherwell.

Police spokesperson, Captain Beetge said the visit followed the rape and murder of Ntombikayise Socenywa earlier this month.

Her body was discovered on February 10, in an open field in NU5, Motherwell. Her death caused an outcry among community members .

Cingani High School, joined by Motherwell Cluster Stations, Community Police Forums and SAPS Women's Networks donated food as a sign of respect and support to the girl’s family on Thursday.

Picture: SAPS.

Beetge said the family was visibly distraught but welcomed the delegation into their home in NU5, Motherwell, where the goods were handed over to the girl’s father, Mzingisi Socenywa.

Picture: SAPS.

Two suspects, aged 21 and 22 have since been arrested and remain custody pending their next court appearance.

African News Agency/ANA