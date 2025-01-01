PICS: Cops share festive cheer with four-year-old boy allegedly snubbed by Father Christmas at East London mall

Gonubie police officers, in the Eastern Cape, took some time out of their schedules to spread festive cheer with a youngster, who was allegedly ignored by Father Christmas at a local mall. The boy's mother, Busisiwe Jemsana-Mantashe, took to social media on December 26 to share how her son was "blatantly ignored" by Santa, while white children were high-fived and greeted with a smile.

Jemsana-Mantashe said at one point, her son was begging Santa for a high-five but the little boy's pleas were ignored. She went on to share that other black children in the small crowd that gathered at the mall were also seemingly ignored by Santa. In one of the videos posted on Facebook, Jemsana-Mantashe's son is standing in front of Santa but it ignored and Santa picks up a white child behind him.

"I am intending on submitting a formal complaint to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). It cannot be that 30 years into democracy I have my son humiliated like that," she said. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, said after seeing the little boy's ordeal, officers decided to organise a special moment for him. "Police members, together with external stakeholders led by the Buffalo City District Commissioner, Major General Christopher Wright, along with MP Helen May, visited the boy's home where one of the officers dressed as Santa and surprised the youngster.

"The excitement was written all over his face as they approached his home, and he came out running and was cuddled by Santa Claus. It was a joyful day for him and his sister, and gifts were given to them by Santa Claus, and they were excited," Mawisa said. Mawisa added that the team also extended their hands to needy kids around A Section, Mzamomhle Township, Gonubie, where they handed out food and clothes to the needy kids. Jemsana-Mantashe praised cops for their efforts.