PORT ELIZABETH - In the last 24 hours, Port Elizabeth Police Flying Squad and the K9 unit recovered 5 stolen vehicles and arrested six suspects for drug related incidents, Eastern Cape police said in a statement. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the vehicles were allegedly stolen from Kwanobuhle, Algoa Park, Mount Road and Swartkops.

On Monday members followed up on information and recovered a stolen Mazda 323 at a squatter camp in Rocklands.

The vehicle had been stolen from Kwanobuhle earlier this month.

Naidu said the same team responded to information on Tuesday about a stolen vehicle in Wells Estate.

A Bantam vehicle was found on the premises reportedly stolen in Algoa Park in June 2002. A blue Ford Lazer stolen in Mount Road on Tuesday was also recovered in Mlaza Street in Motherwell.

“A white Toyota Corolla was also recovered . This vehicle was stolen from Swartkops area, also earlier this month. At about 10:55 this morning, a red Fiat Uno was also recovered in Motherwell. This vehicle was also stolen during this month. All these vehicles were towed in for further investigation.”

Naidu said six suspects were also arrested in separate incidents for drug related offences after search warrants were executed at a house in Malabar and in Missionvale on Monday.

A total of 278 mandrax tablets, 83 rolls of dagga, 38 packets of tik, 6 packets of cocaine, a pellet gun and two cellphones were confiscated.

