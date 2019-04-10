Port Elizabeth - Angry protesters, aggrieved over the lack of electricity, torched an Algoa bus and Isuzu bakkie in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, Eastern Cape police said. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said the bus and bakkie were torched in Mission Road at Westville.

Beetge said a group of about 100 angry residents of Westville in Kwadwesi had blocked off the New Mission Road with burning tyres and debris since 5am.

By 6:30am, the bus and bakkie were completely burnt out and Public Order Police were on the scene.

It appeared that residents were irate over municipal services and the lack of electricity.

Beetge said POPS dispersed the crowd after they continued to burn tyres.

The road was cleared of debris and has since been reopened.

African News Agency (ANA)