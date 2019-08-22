At least 11 homes have been affected by fires which broke out in St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape on Thursday. Picture: Kouga Municipality

Port Elizabeth - Fires that broke out in St Francis Bay and gutted at least 11 homes were contained by Thursday evening. Kouga Municipality said the situation was being closely monitored in case of flare-ups, while dampening and mopping up operations were under way.

Municipality spokesperson, Laura Leigh Randall said earlier on Thursday afternoon that several houses were burning in the vicinity of Lyme Road North.

Picture: Kouga Municipality





Two helicopters, 85 fighter fighters and other emergency staff were summoned the scene.

At the time Randall said assistance had been requested from the Sarah Baartman District Municipality and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Picture: Kouga Municipality





Motorists and onlookers were asked stay away from the area as it was making it difficult for emergency staff to manoeuvre.

Security at the scene appealed to residents not to block driveways and to stay clear of the area.

Kouga Municipality said damage caused by the fire was still being assessed.

