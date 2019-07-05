Plettenberg Bay - Three people have died, two were trapped and 43 others left injured after a passenger bus driver lost control of the vehicle earlier on Friday morning near Plettenberg Bay. Traffic chief Kenny Africa said the bus, Eagle Liner, was travelling on Airport Road in the direction of Plettenberg Bay when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“This happened on the alternative road used due to the N2 that’s been closed at Plettenberg Bay,” Africa said.

He said three occupants in the bus died, while two were still trapped inside the wreckage.

Africa said stop and go was still in place.

“Several patients, 43 with multiple injuries, have been transported to various hospitals and 23 to a community [health] centre in Plettenberg Bay,” he said.

The closure of the N2 was due to community protest over the lack of delivery of basic services and saw two people, aged 21 and 24, arrested for public violence, and followed a march by residents on June 18 to hand over a memorandum of demands to the municipality.

Cape Argus