Police appeal for information on alleged Gqeberha cop killers

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape are appealing to the public for information that could lead to the arrest of two police killers.

In a statement released by the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela urged members of the Gqeberha community to come forward after the murder of Detective Sergeant Luyanda Hopewell Hambile, 44, who was stationed at the Walmer police station.

Mgolodela said it is alleged that on February 7, 2020, Hambile, who was off-duty at the time, was at his home in Magwalana Street in Motherwell when he was accosted by two unknown gunmen. She said the suspects fired shots at Hambile and fled the scene.

The police officer sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and leg, and upon his arrival at hospital he succumbed to his injuries.

Mgolodela has urged anyone with information to contact the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation commander, Colonel Petrus, on 082 065 0824 or the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Botha, on 082 697 5943.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Any information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

In an unrelated incident, two men were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Port Elizabeth High Court after they were convicted of murdering Johnnie Marx, 77, from Jeffery’s Bay.

Marx was the father of advocate Zelda Swanepoel from the office of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in Gqeberha.

Masixole Mbeki, 29, and Lunga Welkom, 29, also robbed Marx of his belongings. Upon their arrest, they were found with the victim’s credit card in their possession, which they allegedly had been using after his death.

The pair each received an extra 25 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as 15 years’ imprisonment for fraud and money laundering.

IOL

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher