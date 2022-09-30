Police confiscate over 4.6 tons of squid, dagga on board a vessel in Gqeberha

Cape Town – Police in the Eastern Cape got more than they bargained for when they ventured into the sea off Gqeberha during the muti-disciplinary Operation Sikhona on Thursday. At about midday, the police’s border policing unit, the Uitenhage K9 Unit, and officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environmental Affairs conducted inspections on fishing vessels offshore near Van Staden.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, officials who boarded a local trawler found that it was overloaded. “The vessel is allowed to carry 20 people however it was discovered that 26 people were on board. Police confiscated nearly 400 packets of dagga. Picture: SAPS “The trawler was escorted back to Gqeberha harbour and police will be issuing the skipper with a fine on Friday for non-compliance with the permit in terms of the Marine Resources Act.

“Due to the non-compliance, a total of 4 633 tons of squid on board was confiscated by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs,” Naidu said. Police confiscated more than 4.6 tons of squid. Picture: SAPS The estimated value of the squid is R400 000. Police also found 479 packets of dagga on board which they confiscated, Naidu said. No arrests were made.

As part of Operation Sikhona, police would continue to monitor the coastline in the area, she added. [email protected] IOL