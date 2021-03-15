Police dog pounces on boy, 13, who allegedly broke into house

Cape Town – A 13-year-old boy was found hiding in a bathroom after he allegedly broke into a house in Bluewater Bay, Gqeberha. He had gained entry to the house on Sunday morning by slipping through the burglar bars, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Monday. After an alarm had been triggered – the owner was not home at the time – a K9 handler and his dog entered the premises and the dog tracked him down in the shower. The suspect was released into the custody of a relative and will appear in the juvenile court on March 23 on a charge of housebreaking. Detectives are still searching for two other suspects. ’’It is alleged that at about 11:30, K9 unit members assisted SAPS Swartkops and a security company after they received reports that an alarm was triggered at a house in De Mist Cres in Bluewater Bay. It was alleged that the suspects were still inside the house,“ Naidu said. ’’A K9 dog handler and his dog ‘Cylo’ entered the house through a window. Cylo immediately reacted and ran to the bathroom.

’’The teenager was found hiding on the shower wall. Bags of stolen items were found in the shower. The suspect was removed by the handler. The owner of the house was not at home.

’’Investigations are continuing to establish whether the suspect can be linked to other housebreakings in the area.

’’Entry into the house was gained by slipping through the burglar bars. Police are advising homeowners to make sure that their burglar bars are securely fastened to their structure as well as to ensure that the space between the bars are narrow enough so as to deter any person from sliding through.’’

