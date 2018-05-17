Service delivery protesters out in force in Ngcobo for a second day.

NGCOBO - The police used stun grenades on Thursday to disperse scores of service delivery protesters during the Ngcobo protest when some attempted to loot a Shoprite store in the Eastern Cape Town.

The protesters used loudspeakers to organise themselves but were caught off guard when the police reached the store before the 50-strong crowd arrived.

Police fired stun grenades, sending the protesters running back towards Ngcobo town hall, where they had gathered in the morning.

It was the second day of service delivery protests in Ngcobo and most businesses remain closed..

The protests have been organised by several civic organisations including the Ngcobo Ratepayers Association, the Ngcobo Black Business Forum, the ENgcobo Hawkers Association, the ENgcobo Taxis Association and youth organisations. Protesters are calling for the municipality to be put under administration and the removal of the mayor, Lizeka Bongo-Tyali, as well as members of the mayoral committee.

Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle arrived in Ngcobo after receiving a memorandum from the protesters on Wednesday. He was on Thursday locked in a meeting with protest leaders and the local MEC for cooperative government Fikile Xasa.

African News Agency/ANA