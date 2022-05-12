Police hunt for suspects who left four dead in Gqeberha shooting

Pretoria - Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for four male murder suspects who shot and killed four people and left five injured just after midnight on Thursday in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth). The provincial commissioner in the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, has ordered the activation of a 72-hour mobilisation plan to trace and arrest the suspects.

Story continues below Advertisment

Police said a number of people were in the yard sitting in the garage when two cars came and stopped at the gate of the house. “Four unidentified male suspects allegedly covering faces alighted from their vehicles and entered the gate. They are alleged to have separated the group of people who were gathered in the place and started shooting at the nine,” said Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana. Kinana said four people died at the scene while the other five between the ages of 29 and 31 were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The ages of the deceased is not yet known. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. Four cases of murder and five of attempted murder have been registered. No arrest has been made at this stage,” Kinana said. Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Story continues below Advertisment