File picture

East London - The Serious Commercial Crime Investigative unit of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has issued a public appeal for a convicted fraudster who failed to appear in court for sentencing. Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said police are searching for 40-year-old John Brandon Hooke and have appealed for information about his whereabouts.

Hooke is believed to be either in the Port Elizabeth or Johannesburg areas.

Hooke was arrested by the Hawks on 20 of October 2016 for fraud amounting to approximately R610 000.

"On the 6th of February 2017 he was convicted by the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crime Court for the fraud," Feni said. "However, he failed to appear for sentencing on the 13th of March 2017. Consequently, a warrant for his was issued on the same day."

Any person with information which may lead to his arrest is urged to contact the Investigating Officers, Colonel Andre Horak on 082 779 7204 or Warrant Officer Danie Siebert on 072 720 4563

African News Agency (ANA)