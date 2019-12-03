Butterworth - Eastern Cape police said they were investigating a case of child abandonment after a newborn baby was found in a Butterworth pit toilet on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that on Friday, at about 6.30pm a tenant went to a toilet at Nkanini Locality, Ndabakazi Village, Butterworth. When she opened the toilet, she was shocked to find a baby just inside the toilet not in the hole of the toilet," police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.