Butterworth - Eastern Cape police said they were investigating a case of child abandonment after a newborn baby was found in a Butterworth pit toilet on Tuesday.
"It is alleged that on Friday, at about 6.30pm a tenant went to a toilet at Nkanini Locality, Ndabakazi Village, Butterworth. When she opened the toilet, she was shocked to find a baby just inside the toilet not in the hole of the toilet," police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.
Manatha said the baby girl was rushed to Butterworth Hospital.
"No one has been arrested yet. We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the suspect leaving the baby in the toilet to contact Butterworth police," said Manatha.
