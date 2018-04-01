PORT ELIZABETH - Police in the Eastern Cape on Monday said their officers were investigating a case of double murder after two women were killed in their vehicle in Ntibaneni locality on Sunday night.





"It is alleged that two women were driving a double cab with a CA registration, passing Ntibaneni locality at about 9pm. According to eyewitness, they saw the vehicle passing followed by an Avanza and after they heard some shots fired," a statement from the police said.





"Police were summoned to the shooting scene and on arrival, they found two women with bullet wounds fatally wounded."





Police are appealing for anyone with information on the shooting incident to come forward or contact them on 086 00 10111.











