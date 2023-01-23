Police launch manhunt after triple murder in Dutywa

Cape Town - Police detectives are investigating three murder cases after three men were found dead on the roadside of the R408 between Dutywa and Willowvale near Swekileni Locality, on Monday morning. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, said SAPS members were alerted to the incident by members of the community who saw the deceased.

“On arrival at the crime scene, they observed a silver Polo motor vehicle with Reg no FKH 782 MP which was riddled with bullets next to the road. “Next to the vehicle were two human bodies, while the third body was lying inside the car allegedly on the driver's seat. “All three deceased had bullet wounds to their bodies,” Kinana said.

Kinana urged anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects, to contact Dutywa Police Station or the Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Vlooh at 072 449 83 94. Meanwhile in Algoa Park, police detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in tracing a 49-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday, January 4. It is alleged that on that date, Mbuyiselo Dakuse left his house in Missionvale with a friend to go to Kenako Mall. However, he was not feeling well and informed his friend that he will go to Dora Nginza hospital.

The hospital was visited but the family were unable to trace Dakuse. Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing Mbuyiselo Dakuse to urgently contact SAPS Algoa Park D/WO Steven Bustin on 082 303 0572 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. IOL