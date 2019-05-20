Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Port Elizabeth - Police in Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape have launched a manhunt after a 37-year-old woman was raped at the weekend. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Moitheri Bojabotseha, said the woman was at a tavern at Joe Qqabi with friends on Sunday.

Bojabotseha said the woman was later accompanied home by friends. She failed to lock the front door and went into the bathroom, it was at this time an intruder entered the house and held the woman at gunpoint.

Police said that the woman was ordered to undress after which the suspect raped her and ran away.

Police said the suspect was unknown and no arrests had been made. Community members who may have information which could lead to an arrest are asked to contact the nearest police station.

African News Agency/ANA