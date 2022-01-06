Police nab six extortion suspects in sting operation

CAPE TOWN - Six men who allegedly demanded protection fees from various business owners in Nelson Mandela Bay were arrested on Wednesday. Six suspects aged between 26 and 35 were arrested in a sting operation that involved multiple police units.

“It is alleged these suspects demanded protection fees from various shop owners,” said a police spokesperson. “There have been several complaints from the local Small Business Owners’ Forum relating to the actions of the suspects. This situation is not only unique to this area but it extends across the metro,” Nelson Mandela Bay District Visible Policing Commander Brigadier Ronald Koll said. Koll said murder, assault, business robberies, and intimidation have been linked to the suspects’ actions and police would continue to investigate all matters,

MORE ON THIS Man gunned down in another suspected gang-related incident in Gqeberha

“It remains the mandate of the South African Police Service to protect our citizens and no other person may threaten any law-abiding citizen for money in exchange for their safety.” Koll urged other business owners to come forward and report any incidents and at the same time warned other perpetrators who extort business owners for protection fees that similar sting operations would continue in the metro. The six suspects will appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on a charge of extortion.