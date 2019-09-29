September 29 - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in the Johannesburg Central district carried out various anti-crime operations this weekend. Photo: SAPS

CENTANE - Centane police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old woman and have asked the public for help to track down the perpetrator/s, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape said on Sunday. It was alleged that the woman was left alone at her home by her sister on Saturday at Ngqokweni locality, Holela village, Centane, Captain Jack0son Manatha said.

When the sister returned home at about 9pm, she found her sister in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on her upper body. The motive behind the murder was not known.

Centane police appealed to anyone who might have information about the murder to contact them at 047-498-1096 or 073-288-0340. The information would be treated confidentially, Manatha said.

Acting Eastern Cape Police police commissioner Maj-Gen Andries Swart condemned the murder of the young, defenceless woman. He vowed that Centane police detectives would work around the clock to trace and arrest the suspect/s.