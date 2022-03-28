Police officers attacked, killed in three provinces

Rustenburg - Five police officers in three provinces were shot and wounded, with three of them succumbing to their injuries in the last 72 hours, the South African Police Service said on Sunday. Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said that in KwaZulu-Natal, a sergeant attached to the Empangeni Flying Squad was shot and killed on the N2 between Mtubatuba and Empangeni.

“The incident happened on Sunday morning at 7:30am when members of the Empangeni Flying Squad spotted a suspicious looking vehicle on the highway. When members approached the said vehicle, they were met with fire. The 45-year-old member was fatally wounded while another sustained gunshot wounds. Three suspects were fatally wounded and police have since mobilised resources and various disciplines within the province to apprehend two suspects who fled the scene," she said. In Gauteng, a 45-year-old sergeant attached to the Crime Intelligence Office at the Reiger Park police station was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon while following up on information on a murder case at the Joe Slovo Hostel. “While patrolling the area in his state vehicle, the member was shot multiple times by a group of unknown gunmen. The member who was also disarmed of his state firearm sadly succumbed to his injuries on scene."

Colonel Matha said another police officer attached to the Eldorado Park Police Station was shot and wounded while attending to a complaint at an identified address in Freedom Park just after midnight on Sunday morning. “Gauteng police have since mobilised all resources in a bid to apprehend those responsible for both incidents.” In Mpumalanga, a 37-year-old sergeant attached to the Kabokweni Visible Policing Unit was killed during a shootout with robbers in the Kabokweni policing precinct on Friday.

“The member was part of a team that was following up on information of a planned robbery when they were met with fire at a guesthouse in the area. Six suspects have since been arrested and eight firearms have been seized. "Members of the Employee Health and Wellness unit which includes chaplains and psychologists have been dispatched to provide counselling services to the deceased members’ colleagues, families as well as to those members who are receiving medical treatment in hospital." IOL