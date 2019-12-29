Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Port Elizabeth - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Port Elizabeth are on the hunt for six suspects, one wounded, allegedly involved in a murder, hijacking, and business robbery which took place on Thursday night in Greenbushes, Eastern Cape police said. It was alleged that at about 8pm the 21-year-old complainant was at the counter in a shop in Greenbushes Road in Greenbushes when six men entered the shop, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

"The males were armed and demanded money and goods from the complainant. The panic alarm was activated and immediately the security company responded. As the security guard entered, he grappled with the suspect that was closest to the door. Roderick Erasmus, 49, shot at the suspects, injuring one of them. [The] Suspects retaliated and fatally wounded Erasmus."

A customer who was in the shop was robbed of his cellphone, wallet, and his vehicle, a Nissan NP200 bakkie. The suspects also took cash, cigarettes, and the complainant’s cellphone and the security official’s firearm.

The suspects’ vehicle, a red Ford XR3, and the bakkie were recovered about 3km from the shop. Some of the money and the wallet belonging to the customer were also recovered not far from the vehicles. The Ford XR3 was reported stolen in Kwadwesi in December 2019. Police suspect that a silver grey VW Polo was also used by the suspects.