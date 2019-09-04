The case of a missing person involving Eastern Cape councillor, 30-year-old Nolundi Ludidi, has changed to a case of kidnapping, the police said. Picture: Supplied

Port Elizabeth - A case of a missing person involving an Eastern Cape councillor has changed to kidnapping, which the police are investigating. Police spokesperson, Captain Khaya Tonjeni said Nolundi Ludidi, 30, disappeared on 31 August while she was traveling from Tsolo.

Ludidi serves in the special programmes unit at Mhlontlo Local Municipality which falls under the OR Tambo District.

She was also a former ANC Youth League OR Tambo regional treasurer.

Tonjeni said a case of missing person has since changed to kidnapping.

Tonjeni said the matter was reported at Tsolo police but was now being investigated by an experienced team of detectives from King William’s Town.

“They have been searching for clues and following leads including searching bushy surroundings of Bisho without success. The investigation is at a very sensitive stage.”

Police appealed to anyone with information which could lead to a breakthrough in the investigation to contact 10111.

All information will be treated as confidential.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga appealed for calm and rational thinking before any decision was taken by members of the public.

“Our members and detective teams are doing the best they can with the resources at their disposal. We remain hopeful and optimistic for a speedy breakthrough in our investigation,” she said.

African News Agency (ANA)