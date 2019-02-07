File picture

Port Elizabeth - Uitenhage police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after a father and his daughters were attacked during a house robbery on Thursday. Two armed men allegedly entered a house in Dalindyebo Street, KwaNobuhle in Uitenhage through a bedroom window.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli said Lunga Pongoma, 35, was shot and killed while sleeping.

Bullets grazed his 7-year-old daughter on her upper body while her 15-year old sister managed to escape unharmed.

The 7-year-old child was admitted to hospital in a stable condition.

Nkohli said police were seeking community assistance in solving the brazen shooting incident.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to arrests to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

African News Agency (ANA)