Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are urgently trying to trace the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her parents' home in NU8 Motherwell. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge, said Mbasa Ngindo was last seen watching TV in the lounge at her home in Ranisi street on Sunday night.

Beetge said her parents discovered that she was no longer in the house at about 5am on Sunday morning. Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen her or has information regarding her whereabouts to contact their nearest police station.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for 8-year-old Recolin Witbooi, who went missing on Saturday. Police said he was last seen playing with his friends in Uranus street in Helenvale. He did not return home.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 10111.

African News Agency (ANA)