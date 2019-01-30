Yellow crime scene tape against a background of gravel. File picture: Pexels

Port Elizabeth - Police in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder after the body of an unidentified man was found beheaded. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said the body was discovered on Tuesday night by a passerby along the M19 road close to Swartkops.

Beetge said the body had several stab wounds to the chest and his head had been cut off using an unknown instrument. It is unclear from the police statement whether the head was recovered at the scene.

The murder victim is estimated to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.

Any person that could assist police in this investigation can contact detective Warrant Officer Jacques Leonard at 082 847 4756.

African News Agency (ANA)