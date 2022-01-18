Police seek to identify Eastern Cape murder victims and next of kin

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Eastern Cape are seeking assistance from the public to identity and track and trace their next of kin. According to police, two murders occurred in separate incidents in November 2021.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the first incident was on November 15. She said the first body was identified as an adult man who was found lying next to a house in the Bayland informal settlement at 7.30am. “The deceased is between the ages of 25-30-years-old and was severely assaulted. According to the local people, he is only known as Simphiwe. He is about 1.8 metres in height and heavy in stature. At the time of his death, he was wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans and blue and white Adidas takkies,” Naidu said.

In the second incident on November 25, just before 7pm, the decomposed body of an unknown man was found in the bushes in Perseverance. “The deceased is also between the ages of 25 and 30-years-old and is about 1.75 metres in height. He is medium built. He was last dressed in a blue jersey, black jeans and blue takkies. “The deceased was found with his hands tied behind his back,” Naidu said.